Features Obituaries

Msgr. Francis Braun 1929-2022

wnycatholic November 30, 2022
Msgr. Francis Braun, longtime pastor of St. Mark Parish, died Nov. 23, 2022, after 68 years of priestly ministry.

Born Aug. 12, 1929, to George and Mary (Hennessy) Braun, Msgr. Braun was raised and educated in Buffalo, attending St. James School and Canisius High School.

He went on to attend St. Bonaventure University earning a bachelor’s degree in 1951. He then entered Christ the King Seminary at St. Bonaventure. He received a master’s in education from Canisius College in 1965.

Bishop Joseph Burke presided over Msgr. Braun’s ordination on May 5, 1954, at St. Joseph’s New Cathedral.

His assignments include serving in the missionary apostolate in Delevan for his first year of ministry. He then served as assistant at St. Gerard Parish in Buffalo, followed by St. Benedict Parish in Eggertsville. He taught at Bishop Turner High School from 1962-1979. In 1980, he was named pastor of St. Mark Parish in Buffalo, where he remained until his retirement in 2010.

In 1988, he received an appointment to the Priests’ Retirement Board.

He was named prelate of honor on July 8, 1984, by Pope John Paul II. In 1997, Msgr. Braun received the St. Joseph the Worker Award.

He is survived by his siblings

Family and friends may call Friday, Dec. 2, from 4-7 p.m. at Dengler, Roberts, Perna, Funeral Home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Avenue, Buffalo. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will be the main celebrant.

