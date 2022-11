TONAWANDA — Students and staff at Cardinal O’Hara High School held a Camo Dress Down Day on Oct. 10 in honor of Veterans Day and to collect donations for local veterans in need. The O’Hara Community collected $400 for KIA, a not-for-profit organization that supports food pantries for veterans.

Among those dressed in Army camouflage uniforms are (from left) Quaron Morrison, Julia Lewis, Jeanne Wantz, Nico Sirri and Gabe Kelichner. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)