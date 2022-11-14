Father Louis Lougen, OMI, a native of Western New York, has been granted a sabbatical which he will spend in the Diocese of Buffalo beginning Nov. 15.

Father Louis Lougen, OMI

Father Lougen met the Oblates as a student at Bishop Neumann High School in Buffalo, and entered the juniorate in Newburgh, in 1970. He made his first profession of vows at the novitiate in Godfrey, Illinois, in 1973 and continued his first formation at Oblate College in Washington, D.C., obtaining a baccalaureate in Philosophy and a master’s in Theology. He made perpetual vows in Newburgh in 1976.

Following his ordination to the diaconate in 1978, he ministered for six months in Brazil. After his ordination to the priesthood in Washington in 1979, he returned to Brazil where he worked in parish and formation ministry, serving successively as pastor of several parishes, pre-novitiate director and novice master. Upon returning to the United States in 1996, he served as assistant director of the pre-novitiate and pastor of Holy Angels Parish in Buffalo.

He became novice master in Godfrey, Illinois, in 2002 and was named provincial of the United States Province in 2005-2010.

Father Lougen had been provincial superior of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, and most recently superior general of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate.

He has been granted faculties in the Diocese.