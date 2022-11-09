Are you looking for a fresh career opportunity in the manufacturing industry? Catholic Charities’ Orleans County office and the agency’s workforce development team are partnering with Brunner International to host a Hiring & Resources Event on Nov. 16 from 3-6 p.m. at the plant located at 3959 Bates Road, Medina.

Brunner International is looking to hire approximately 45 employees at its Medina facility. Open positions include welding, manufacturing and packaging.

“Through Catholic Charities’ workforce programs, we guide and support individuals who are out of school and want to improve their employability, often through vocational training programs and assisting with college enrollment,” said Michael Murphy, Catholic Charities senior director. “This is an opportunity to be out in the workforce, showcasing available, local careers and giving qualified candidates a chance to speak one-on-one with the Brunner team and get a first-hand look at their operations.”

A family-owned company and part of the Medina community since 1992, Brunner manufactures products, including axle shafts, brake shoes and s-cams, for the commercial vehicle, bus, and trailer markets.

Those interested in employment will have an opportunity to talk with Brunner’s hiring team and tour the facility. Interview attire and closed-toe shoes are recommended.

In addition to the chance to speak with Catholic Charities Orleans County staff and workforce development team members about available resources, community partners on hand will also include the Orleans County Career Center and the Elizabeth Wende Breast Cancer Clinic.