Sister Eileen Pinkel, a sister of St. Francis for 67 years, died in Autumn View Health Care Facility, Hamburg, on Oct. 16, 2022. She was 89.

Sister Eileen Pinkel, OSF

Sister Eileen was the youngest of Anne (Richardson) and Lawrence W. Pinkel’s seven children, born in Buffalo on March 23, 1933. From her earliest years, Eileen was surrounded by music and the fine arts. In her teens, she performed in one-act play competitions in her parish – St. Paul in Kenmore. While a student at Mount St. Mary’s Academy and D’Youville College in Buffalo, she participated in dramas and choruses.

Sister Eileen became acquainted with the Franciscans when she was assigned to student teach at Holy Name School, Buffalo. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1953 and became known as Sister Elizabeth Ann. After completing her education at Rosary Hill (now Daemen) College and Canisius College with a major in Education and area studies in Music and English. Over the years, she taught on the elementary and secondary levels in Clarence, Lancaster, Orchard Park, Williamsville and Buffalo for 27 years.

In 1978, Sister Eileen entered the field of pastoral care for 16 years at various nursing homes. Throughout the years, Sister Eileen always maintained her love of music serving as liturgist and organist for the community. She also belonged to the Church Musicians Guild of Buffalo and was a member of the Buffalo Choral Arts Society in which she participated for 19 years.

A funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at SS. Peter & Paul Parish, Williamsville.