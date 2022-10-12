TONAWANDA — People around the KenTon area and City of Tonawanda met faculty and staff from Cardinal O’Hara High School on Sept. 30 when the O’Hara group took part in a scavenger hunt on O’Hara Quest Day. Eight teams of four were given clues that led them to 12 destinations with points given when the team completed each challenge. Among the challenges were building a Lego house at Cipriano Real Estate, trading pens at Northwest Bank, telling a joke to the residents at the priests’ retirement home, finding the key that fit a lock at Suburban Lock and Key and taking a doughnut to the Tonawanda Police Department.

At Tonawanda Gateway Park, Tonawanda Mayor John White (center), joins the team, (from left) Mike Norwood, Susan Denn, Andrea Drzewiecki and Susan Zgoda. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

At the end of the morning, all gathered at the Dome for lunch, where principal Joleen Dimitroff awarded a trophy to the winning team made up of Thomas Wilke, Chris Cummings, Troy Furco and Michelle Willard.