TONAWANDA — Wilson Hendershot, a senior at Cardinal O’Hara High School, has been awarded the Carol Ann Schulmeister Memorial Musician Scholarship through the WNY Drummers for Homeless People Inc.

Wilson Hendershot (second from the left), a senior at Cardinal O’Hara High School, shows off the framed certificate he received as winner of a $500 Carol Ann Schulmeister Memorial Musician Scholarship through the WNY Drummers for Homeless People Inc. Joining Wilson are (from left), his mother Denise Hendershot, Will Schulmeister and Janet Brick, Carol Ann Schulmeister’s siblings. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

Hendershot was chosen for his strong community service and dedication to helping the homeless and other needed services in the community.

The $500 scholarship is named in honor of Carol Ann Schulmeister, who died in 1964 when she was a senior at Bishop Gibbons High School in North Tonawanda. A gifted and talented pianist who played in a family classical music trio, she played solo piano at venues including many appearances at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Hendershot was selected for the scholarship for his strong leadership and commitment to the Good Samaritan Club at O’Hara, of which he is president. The club carries out projects all year long to help those in the community who are homeless, cancer patients, or those in facilities for the elderly and infirm.

In addition, Hendershot is senior class president, a member of the National Honor Society and has received many awards for outstanding academic excellence.

Other activities at O’Hara include the Travel Club, Model UN as well as a member of the volleyball, bowling, outdoor track & field, soccer and football teams.

He is the son of Scott and Denise Hendershot.