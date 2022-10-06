STELLA NIAGARA — In prayerful anticipation of Nov. 1, the celebration of All Saints’ Day, the Center of Renewal at Stella Niagara is inviting all interested Western New Yorkers to remember their loves ones at a unique Celtic Spirituality Memorial Service on Saturday, Oct. 29. This special event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. and will include check-in at 4:30, welcome and prayers at 5, dinner at 5:30, and the Celtic spirituality memorial service from 6:30 to 8.

The memorial service will be presented by Sister Colleen Shanahan, OSF, and will be held at Stella Niagara’s Center of Renewal, 4421 Lower River Road, Stella Niagara, just two miles north of the Village of Lewiston. To finalize the required pre-registration by Saturday, Oct. 15, call 716-754-7376, Ext. 1 or 2.

The Center of Renewal Retreat & Conference Center at Stella Niagara operates as an interfaith retreat facility located only two miles north of the Village of Lewiston and Artpark, and is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity, Holy Name Province. Arrangements can also be made for group retreats and for individuals to extend retreats with additional private retreat overnights and meals.

For more information, contact the center at 716-754-7376, Ext. 1 or 2, or http://www.stellaniagararetreats.org.