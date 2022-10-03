Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced two new leadership appointments within its organization. Jenna Bichler and Michael Murphy both join as senior directors.

Jenna Bichler

With a primary focus on programming to strengthen individual and family stability and connectedness, Bichler will be responsible for supporting, coaching and guiding Catholic Charities’ district directors in the seven counties outside of Erie, and Emergency Financial Assistance and Housing Program leaders in Erie County.

She most recently served as director of operations with the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency and prior to that worked with Presbyterian Senior Care of WNY in operations, marketing and business development. Bichler is an adjunct professor of Sociology at Niagara County Community College and is a Leadership Buffalo Class of 2022 graduate. She has served as a board member with Mental Health Advocates of WNY, Explore Buffalo, Amherst Senior Citizens Foundation, and Network in Aging. A Buffalo resident, Bichler has a master’s degree in mental health counseling from University at Buffalo Graduate School of Education and her juris doctor from University at Buffalo School of Law.

Michael Murphy

In his new role with Catholic Charities, Murphy will focus on Immigration and Refugee Assistance, and Education and Workforce Training programming. He most recently served as program manager for refugee resettlement at Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley in Dayton, Ohio where he also served as a consultant and chair for United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Charities USA, as well as chair of Welcome Dayton Refugee/Immigrant Health and Human Services Subcommittee. Murphy has a master’s degree in conflict transformation/social justice from the School for International Training and is a Lockport resident.

“Jenna and Michael each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in their respective areas, and we are excited to collaborate with them to engage and expand our services and partner-networks in continuing to ensure Catholic Charities is a beacon of hope for our neighbors in need across Western New York,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities.