Bishop Michael W. Fisher has named Deacon Michael Ficorilli as clergy secretary in the Chancery.

Deacon Michael Ficorilli

Deacon Ficorilli is responsible for helping to manage the bishop’s schedule, ensures that the bishop is prepared for all events and meetings, accompanies the bishop, and on occasion, serves as the bishop’s master of ceremonies.

Deacon Ficorilli has worked in project management for the last 20 years, the last seven years — before recently retiring — with M&T Bank.

The Grand Island resident also is a deacon at St. Andrew Parish in Kenmore.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Medaille University and a master’s degree in Pastoral Ministry from Christ the King Seminary.