Over 625 Catholic school eighth-graders crowded St. Joseph Cathedral on Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, to celebrate a special 175th anniversary Mass with Bishop Michael W. Fisher. For the first time in recent memory, all Catholic school eight-graders were invited to kick off their special year with a diocesan event.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher delivers a lively homily to eight-grade students from area Catholic schools on Sept. 13 at St. Joseph Cathedral. (Photo by Nicole Dzimira)

Bishop Fisher welcomed the students as well as their teachers and parents to the “mother church” of the diocese. “This is your church building,” said Bishop Fisher. “But it comes alive with your presence because the Church is not just buildings, it is the people of God.” He went on to speak of welcoming, belongingness and joy in his homily.

“This is such a cool building,” said one student.

“We don’t have a church at our school,” said another, adding, “I’ve never been inside such a beautiful building.”

When students were asked if they had ever been to the cathedral, only a smattering of hands were raised.

The procession of yellow buses dropped off students from as far away as Alden and Lewiston. After the Mass, students stayed to get class pictures with Bishop Fisher at the front of the cathedral. In two weeks, the 12th-graders from area Catholic high schools will be celebrating another Mass with Bishop Fisher.

(Slideshow photos by Nicole Dzimira)