Deacon Terrance Harter, who had been serving St. Andrew Parish in Kenmore since 2014, died Aug. 28, 2022.

Born in Lackawanna and raised in Kenmore, Deacon Harter attended Blessed Sacrament Parish and Kenmore East High School. He worked as dispatcher for Earthwatch Waste Systems before joining the diaconate.

He studied for the diaconate at Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, and was ordained June 9, 2001, by Bishop Henry J. Mansell. His first assignment took him to St. Margaret Parish in Buffalo, where he served on the Bereavement Committee, Parish Council, Liturgy Committee and Holy Name Society. He also served as a eucharistic minister and supervised lectors. He also held a Ministry of Charity at Hope House (now Bissonette House) in Buffalo where he ministered to men recently released from prison.

In 2014, Deacon Harter came to St. Andrew Parish in Kenmore as a deacon.

He also helped with Cursio and was part of the secular order of discalced Carmelites.

Deacon Harter is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Alice (Ryan) Harter, his wife, Ursula Arndt, and a stepchildren Michael Sutkowski and Brigitte Sutkowski. He is survived by his stepdaughter Mary VonZagorski.

A funeral Mass will be held Sept. 2, at 10 a.m., in St. Michael Church in Buffalo. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will preside.