To prepare veterans for new career opportunities in information technology, Trocaire College today announced, in partnership with Foundation 214 Inc., the launch of its first Veterans IT Career Jump Start Program.

“The demand for a well-trained IT workforce in Western New York shows no signs of slowing down as both corporations and small businesses need qualified candidates with this particular skillset,” said Dr. Gary Smith, vice president, innovation and advancement, Trocaire College. “Having successfully helped dozens of students recently jump start their IT career throughout our traditional program, thanks to the support from Foundation 214 Inc. we are able to assist veterans with a pathway to this growing industry.”

The instructor-led, classroom based 12-week program begins Sept. 19 and runs Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Tech Academy, an M&T Bank-led workforce training center dedicated to developing technology talent across Western New York. The program covers three areas: basic internet security, foundational IT concepts and terminology, and in-depth training in the skills necessary for a help desk or tech support position. Each of the three areas lead to internationally recognized IT certifications. Students who earn certifications may apply to convert certifications for up to 11 college credits in Trocaire’s Associate of Applied Science in Cybersecurity program.

Funding for the Veterans IT Career Jump Start Program was provided by Foundation 214 Inc. a family-funded foundation engaging with veterans of the U.S. Military, children and elderly to improve their lives through health care and education within the eight counties of Western New York.

Only veterans may apply for this program. Applications will be reviewed first come, first served. For more information and to apply, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/5694cdc6/V92lFH7j1UyYnuXJeCoDgw?u=https://trocaire.edu/academics/workforce-development/veterans-it-career-jumpstart-program/.