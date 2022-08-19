TONAWANDA — The board of trustees at Cardinal O’Hara High School is pleased to announce that Joleen Dimitroff has been named principal at the school and David Lovering ’74 has been named interim assistant principal.

Joleen Dimitroff

Dimitroff comes to COHS after a 33-year career in public education, most recently principal at Glendale Elementary School in the Sweet Home School District. Prior to Glendale, Dimitroff was the principal at Sweet Home High School for 10 years. In addition to her administrative experience, Dimitroff has an extensive background in special education and building programs and initiatives from the ground up at both the primary and secondary levels.

Lovering is no stranger to Cardinal O’Hara High School. A proud member of the class of 1974, he has been working at COHS for the past six years as the alumni relations coordinator. A former teacher and principal, Lovering has more than 20 years in educational administrative experience.

David Lovering

“After an extensive search for our new leadership, we are very pleased to have Mrs. Dimitroff and Mr. Lovering on board to lead Cardinal O’Hara into our next chapter. Each of them brings a unique perspective to their positions and we look forward to what they will be able to accomplish together,” said Board Chairman Michael Rizzo ’80.

Dimitroff and Lovering have already begun meeting with faculty and staff to get ready for the new school year. Parents and students will have the opportunity to meet with both of them at a welcome back picnic later this month.