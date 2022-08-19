LOADING

Type to search

Education Features

Cardinal O’Hara High School appoints new administrative team

wnycatholic August 19, 2022
Share

TONAWANDA — The board of trustees at Cardinal O’Hara High School is pleased to announce that Joleen Dimitroff has been named principal at the school and David Lovering ’74 has been named interim assistant principal.

Joleen Dimitroff

Dimitroff comes to COHS after a 33-year career in public education, most recently principal at Glendale Elementary School in the Sweet Home School District. Prior to Glendale, Dimitroff was the principal at Sweet Home High School for 10 years. In addition to her administrative experience, Dimitroff has an extensive background in special education and building programs and initiatives from the ground up at both the primary and secondary levels.

Lovering is no stranger to Cardinal O’Hara High School.  A proud member of the class of 1974, he has been working at COHS for the past six years as the alumni relations coordinator. A former teacher and principal, Lovering has more than 20 years in educational administrative experience. 

David Lovering

“After an extensive search for our new leadership, we are very pleased to have Mrs. Dimitroff and Mr. Lovering on board to lead Cardinal O’Hara into our next chapter. Each of them brings a unique perspective to their positions and we look forward to what they will be able to accomplish together,” said Board Chairman Michael Rizzo ’80.   

Dimitroff and Lovering have already begun meeting with faculty and staff to get ready for the new school year. Parents and students will have the opportunity to meet with both of them at a welcome back picnic later this month.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Cardinal O’Hara celebrates 58th graduation
wnycatholic June 1, 2022
Cardinal O’Hara senior receives Friends of Youth Award
wnycatholic May 6, 2022
O’Hara students participate in diversity & inclusion summit
wnycatholic April 4, 2022
Sister Christine Winterhalter, OSF 1943-2022
wnycatholic April 2, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Cardinal O’Hara celebrates 58th graduation
Cardinal O’Hara senior receives Friends of Youth Award
O’Hara students participate in diversity & inclusion summit
Sister Christine Winterhalter, OSF 1943-2022
@Western New York Catholic 2020