LOADING

Type to search

Obituaries

Father Robert J. Perelli 1949-2022

wnycatholic August 10, 2022
Share

Rev. Dr. Robert J. Perelli, CJM, who dedicated his life to serving the underserved, died suddenly Aug. 2, 2022. He was 72.

Rev. Dr. Robert J. Perelli


A graduate of St. John Vianney Seminary, and Christ the King Seminary formerly in East Aurora, Father Perelli was ordained in 1976 at OLV Basilica and said his first Mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish, Hamburg. He joined the Congregation of Jesus and Mary (Eudist Fathers) in 1987. He also received a Doctor of Ministry Degree in Pastoral Counseling from Andover Newton Theological School, Newton Centre, Massachusetts. For more than 25 years, Father Perelli served as the weekend priest at St. Joseph University Parish in Buffalo where his homilies were relevant and memorable. 

“Father Bob had a wonderful ministry”, said Father Bill Rowland, CJM, United States regional superior of the Eudist Fathers. “His work with families was outstanding and his service to St. Joe’s University for all those years was commendable.” 

Father Perelli was the founder and CEO of the Center for Family Systems Theory, offering consulting services to family-owned businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities of faith focused on the understanding of functional and human relationships. He also was the founder and president of the former AIDS Family Services, a leader in providing counseling services and pastoral care to people with or affected by HIV/AIDS.  

Father Perelli was the former vice president for Mission Integration at D’Youville College and also served as campus minister at D’Youville College (now University) and Nardin Academy for many years. He had a deep commitment to volunteer work locally and abroad, having counseled families of children affected by cancer for many years, participating in extended mission trips to developing countries, and most recently finding a new passion volunteering at a local soup kitchen. Father Perelli was predeceased by his father, John J. Perelli, and mother, Carmella D. Martone; and survived by brother of John J. Perelli Jr., sister Camille A. Rozanski; and adored uncle of Katherine Lanning, Kenneth Perelli, Elizabeth Wade, Lauren Molenda, and Jillian Schlieder. 

On Saturday, Aug. 13, a public visitation will be held at St. Joseph University Parish, at 3269 Main St., from 10 a.m. until noon. A funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Sister Christine Diensberg, OSF 1940-2022
wnycatholic March 7, 2022
Priest comes out of retirement to serve Tonawanda parish
wnycatholic December 3, 2021
Year after transplant surgery, Father Mack returns to ministry
Patrick J. Buechi July 8, 2021
Deborah Brown 1956-2021
wnycatholic July 7, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Sister Christine Diensberg, OSF 1940-2022
Priest comes out of retirement to serve Tonawanda parish
Year after transplant surgery, Father Mack returns to ministry
Deborah Brown 1956-2021
@Western New York Catholic 2020