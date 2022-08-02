After going virtual the last two years, Catholic Charities Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program’s Healthy Baby Festival returns as an in-person event this year. The festivals will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, in Washington Park, 501-599 Park Ave., Dunkirk; Friday, Aug.5, at Hyde Park Splash Pad, 3200 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls; and Monday, Aug. 8, at Cazenovia Park (in front of the Casino), 155-173 Cazenovia St., Buffalo. Expectant and young families are invited to attend.

The free event offers activities for children and information for parents. Catholic Charities WIC hosts the events in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week (Aug. 1-7), to raise awareness about the significance and benefits that breastfeeding provides.

The Healthy Baby Festivals are supported by several local community agencies across the three counties, offering resources and activities. There will also be character visits from popular children’s shows, and a prize giveaway.

“After two years of hosting virtual events, we’re thrilled to be able to get back outdoors to meet expectant parents and families again during our Healthy Baby Festivals,” said Katie Constantino, breastfeeding coordinator of Catholic Charities WIC. “These events are not only fun, but also an excellent source of information on infant and child safety, nutrition, breastfeeding and so much more. We hope to see you there.”

All are encouraged to attend, especially expectant mothers, families and caregivers. Anyone interested in learning more about breastfeeding or in support of the importance of a healthy start for babies is welcome. No registration is required.

The events receive assistance from the annual appeal in support of Catholic Charities, and are sponsored in part by Highmark Western New York. The Buffalo festival also partners with the Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network Inc.

WIC offers nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support, prenatal and postpartum support, referrals and supplemental food vouchers. WIC services are available through application to married or single parents, foster parents or other legal guardians of a child under 5. All services offered are free of charge.

Catholic Charities administers WIC in Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. Last year, the program impacted more than 65,000 individuals across the three counties.

For more information about WIC, go to ccwny.org/wic, or call 716-218-1484.