Bishop Fisher Press Release Renewal

Diocese of Buffalo Names Pastors for Pilot Family of Parishes

wnycatholic July 21, 2022
Five Families of Parishes announce new pastors 

Buffalo, N.Y, July 21, 2022 – The Diocese of Buffalo is pleased to announce that the following pastors have been named to pilot families in the Road to Renewal effort.

The Road to Renewal is a collaborative parish model, also adopted by many dioceses throughout the country, that seeks to group the Buffalo Diocese’s 161 parishes into 36 Families of Parishes. A group of parish families in the pilot phase of the Road to Renewal will have the following pastors assigned:

Monsignor Richard Siepka has been named moderator of the Family of Parishes that includes Sacred Heart of Jesus, Bowmansville; St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster; Our Lady of Pompeii, Lancaster; St. Philip the Apostle, Cheektowaga; Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Depew; and St. Martha, Depew.

Pastor in the Family of Parishes that includes of St. Michael, Warsaw; Mary Immaculate, East Bethany; and St. Isidore, Perry; is Father Michael LaMarca.

Father David Richards is named pastor of the Family of Parishes that includes Assumption, Holy Spirit, St. Margaret, St. Mark, St. Rose of Lima, and All Saints, all in Buffalo. Also in Buffalo, Father Bill Quinlivan has been named pastor of St. Martin of Tours, St. Teresa, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Our Lady of Charity.

In Cattaraugus County, Father Dennis Mancuso has been named pastor of Holy Name of Mary, Ellicottville; St. Philomena, Franklinville; and Our Lady of Peace, Salamanca.

The priests named Family of Parishes pastors did undergo an involved interview and review process with diocesan personnel, clergy, and lay volunteers.

Pastors’ effective date will vary depending on their specific Family of Parish. 

For the full list of the 36 Diocesan Families of Parishes in the Diocese of Buffalo, please visit www.roadtorenewal.org/families.

