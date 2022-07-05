Abortion is no longer a constitutional “right” in the United States!

“The U.S. Supreme Court has correctly and courageously reversed Roe v. Wade and restored a future full of hope for Americans of all ages, backgrounds and beliefs. No more will the national fiction of abortion violence be perpetuated as if it could be a constitutional right. After nearly 50 years and the loss of more than 62 million American lives, Americans can once more choose to protect human life through their elected lawmakers,” said Catherine Glenn Foster, president & CEO of Americans United for Life.

While the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade is a monumental step forward on behalf of untold innocent, totally vulnerable unborn babies, it is also a victory for victimized – often poor, disadvantaged – women targeted by for-profit abortion businesses like the multi-billion-dollar abortion leader Planned Parenthood.

The current U.S. Supreme Court, in reversing the earlier high court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision – which legalized abortion – has now placed the legality or illegality of abortion into the arena of the democratic process. This means that from now on it will predominantly be up to each individual state to decide whether abortion will be banned, restricted or permitted.

So, the battle to protect unborn babies is far from over; rather it has now entered a new phase – one which offers the certainty of virtually total protection in many U.S. states, but conversely ensures in many other states that brutal dismemberment and death through abortion will continue – just as though Roe v. Wade was never overturned.

Furthermore, we must not forget the power of Congress. It is important to remember that Congress can override state laws, thus undoing the states’ ability to protect unborn human life. However, in a pro-life friendly Congress, it could work the other way. That is, Congress could pass legislation overriding pro-abortion laws in the states – to the good of the unborn.

The nonviolent battle to protect our tiny unborn brothers and sisters continues, and we must not grow weary. They are counting on us. And so are their moms and dads. It is vitally important that we also support struggling parents both before and after the birth of their babies. Government funded comprehensive universal health care, quality day care, educational opportunities, job training, expanded child tax credits are among the needed aids in helping parents do the right thing.

And it is essential that we work to insure that pro-life, social justice and peace curriculums are put into place in all schools and on all academic levels.

Make it a point to connect with local pregnancy resource centers. And offer to help. Prayerfully, peacefully and regularly stand in solidarity with our unborn brothers and sisters at abortion centers.

And it is imperative that we connect with state and national pro-life organizations to sign up for their email legislative alerts.

And strive to help create a holistic, comprehensive active pro-life, social justice and peace atmosphere in your parish, which includes building a legislative network – one which respects the life and dignity of all life from conception to natural death.

Dialoging with legislators, as well as putting political pressure on them is essential. There’s a tried-and-true maxim in political life that says, “Politicians don’t see the light, until they feel the heat.”

And let us stay focused on these prophetic words of St. John Paul II, “To proclaim Jesus is to proclaim life itself. Gratitude and joy at the incomparable dignity of the human person impel us to bring the Gospel of life to the hearts of all people and make it penetrate every part of society.”

Tony Magliano is an internationally syndicated Catholic social justice and peace columnist. He is available to speak at diocesan or parish gatherings. Tony can be reached at tmag6@comcast.net.