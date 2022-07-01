NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — For the first time, master’s level programs will be delivered at Seneca College in Toronto, thanks to an expanded partnership with Niagara University. These programs, delivered both onsite and online, include a direct pathway for Seneca degree graduates

Seneca President David Agnew and Niagara University President Rev. James Maher sign an agreement giving graduates of Seneca degree programs a pathway to master’s programs. (CNW Group/Seneca College)

Beginning in fall 2022, courses in Niagara’s Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Information Security and Digital Forensics programs will be taught by Seneca professors onsite at Newnham Campus and at Niagara’s Vaughan campus.

This innovative partnership also includes an academic pathway for graduates of nine Seneca degree programs to have up to 18 credits recognized as prerequisite coursework for these two master’s degrees.

It also builds on the current academic pathways options between the two institutions in child and youth care, gerontology, social service, tourism, hospitality and hotel and restaurant service management.

“Seneca is delighted to be expanding our partnership with Niagara University to include master’s degrees,” said David Agnew, Seneca president. “Not only can our graduates earn advanced standing and learn close to home, but our outstanding faculty will be able to demonstrate their expertise through master’s-level teaching opportunities.”

Applications for the two master’s degree programs can now be submitted online for the fall 2022 and winter 2023 terms.

“As a binational university, Niagara University has a legacy of education in Ontario, and a long history of working closely with Seneca in providing educational pathways that lead to lifelong learning opportunities for their students,” said Father James J. Maher, Niagara University president. “Taking this next step to offer courses on site at Seneca further strengthens the commitment of both our institutions to provide high-quality education opportunities that address the needs of our students and the region.”