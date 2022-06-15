LOADING

March for peace takes place on Jefferson Ave.

wnycatholic June 15, 2022
Holy Cross Parish on Buffalo’s West Side hosted a Rosary for Peace the morning of June 11, followed by a March for Our Lives on Jefferson Avenue. SS. Columba-Brigid Parish and the Stella Niagara Franciscan Sisters were among the many co-sponsors of the march.

Jefferson Avenue is flooded with protestors who demand an end to gun violence. (Photo courtesy of SS. Columba-Brigid Parish)

“We had 10 parishioners attend,” said Father Jud Weiksnar, OFM, pastor of SS. Columba-Brigid. “There were many comments from people who were glad to see the Catholic Church represented there.”

After the hourlong march, which included several minutes of silence right in front of the Tops supermarket where 10 people were killed and three wounded in May, they proceeded to the empty lot across from the store where several people spoke, including a poet, a witness to the shooting, and politicians.

