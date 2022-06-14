TONAWANDA — Madeline Cook, Jacob Kanowski and Rhys Mandaville, three students from Cardinal O’Hara High School were recognized for their excellence in scholarship, leadership and service at the Niagara PAL Students of Excellence Dinner on Sunday, June 5 at the Sheraton Hotel in Niagara Falls.

Madeline Cook, Jacob Kanowski and Rhys Mandaville took home Student of Excellence certificates from the Niagara Police Athletic League. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

Each of the students received a certificate in recognition of their selection as a “Student of Excellence” in addition to a program book with a photograph and biographical sketch of each.

The Niagara Police Athletic League sponsors the program to honor the “Students of Excellence in Niagara” and their parents. A “Student of Excellence” is chosen based on scholarship and/or academic achievement, school and/or community involvement and character, integrity and positive role modeling. The program honors 42 students and their parents in salute of the family team effort.