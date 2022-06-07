Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School announced a gift from the late Msgr. Kevin T. O’Neill ‘53 that will help students for years to come. With his $500,000 bequest, the South Buffalo school has started the Msgr. Kevin T. O’Neill ‘53 Student Assistance Program. The news was released during the Kaleidoscope Diamond Jubilee held this past May.

Father Bryan Zielenieski (from left), Daniel O’Neill `74, Bishop Timon Head of School Tim Kenney, Director of Advancement Lysa Elis, Principal Dr. James Newton and

Board President BJay Ryan Bishop Timon. (Photo courtesy of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School)

This past March, Msgr. O’Neill’s nephew Daniel O’Neill ’74, and longtime friend Father Bryan Zielenieski presented Bishop Timon with a check to establish program.

It will be Msgr. O’Neill’s lasting legacy that every student will benefit from his generosity. This program will provide financial assistance to make attending Bishop Timon affordable and carry out the philosophy of Msgr. O’Neill that “No student who wants to attend Bishop Timon should be denied.”

The Timon community continues to thrive because of the tremendous support received from people who know the value of quality education.