LOADING

Type to search

Education

Timon to offer student assistance in the name of Msgr. Kevin O’Neill

wnycatholic June 7, 2022
Share

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School announced a gift from the late Msgr. Kevin T. O’Neill ‘53 that will help students for years to come. With his $500,000 bequest, the South Buffalo school has started the Msgr. Kevin T. O’Neill ‘53 Student Assistance Program. The news was released during the Kaleidoscope Diamond Jubilee held this past May.

Father Bryan Zielenieski (from left), Daniel O’Neill `74, Bishop Timon Head of School Tim Kenney, Director of Advancement Lysa Elis, Principal Dr. James Newton and
Board President BJay Ryan Bishop Timon. (Photo courtesy of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School)

This past March, Msgr. O’Neill’s nephew Daniel O’Neill ’74, and longtime friend Father Bryan Zielenieski presented Bishop Timon with a check to establish program. 

It will be Msgr. O’Neill’s lasting legacy that every student will benefit from his generosity. This program will provide financial assistance to make attending Bishop Timon affordable and carry out the philosophy of Msgr. O’Neill that “No student who wants to attend Bishop Timon should be denied.”

The Timon community continues to thrive because of the tremendous support received from people who know the value of quality education.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous Article
Next Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020