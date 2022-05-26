LOADING

Catholic Charities Specials

Catholic Charities of Buffalo again extends Rich Street Food Pantry hours through June 10

wnycatholic May 26, 2022
To continue serving the current needs of the East Side community, Catholic Charities of Buffalo is again extending the hours of operation for its Rich Street Food Pantry located at 930 Genesee St., Buffalo. Food assistance is available for anyone with a need. 

Now through June 10, the pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The pantry entrance is located at the side of the building facing Rich Street. The phone number is 716-314-7050.

Earlier this month, Catholic Charities had announced an increase in pantry hours through May 27.

Two other Catholic Charities food pantries are located near and serving the East Side community: the Lovejoy Food Pantry, 139 North Ogden St., is open Wednesdays and Fridays; and Fulton-St. Brigid Food Pantry, 170 Fulton St., is open Wednesdays. Hours at these two pantries are 9:30 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m.

In addition, on the same campus with the Rich Street Food Pantry are Catholic Charities WIC and mental health services. The WIC program, nutrition for women, infants and children, is located in the same building as the pantry and may be reached by calling 716-218-1484. Catholic Charities Mental Health Clinic is located at 20 Rich St. and may be reached by calling 716-895-7715.

