NIAGARA UNIVERSITY —Dr. R. Glenn Hubbard, dean emeritus and Russell L. Carson Professor of Finance and Economics at Columbia University, and Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, university professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, were among the featured speakers at Niagara University’s 2022 commencement ceremonies on May 12 and 14 at the outdoor amphitheater at Artpark in Lewiston. In addition, Niagara welcomed a former dean of its College of Business back to address the newest graduates of the college. On May 19, City of Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua provided the commencement address for NU’s Ontario graduates at a ceremony at the Meridian Arts Centre.

Dr. R. Glenn Hubbard

On Thursday, May 12, Dr. R. Glenn Hubbard provided remarks at the graduate commencement ceremonies and received an honorary doctor of Humane Letters degree.

An economist by profession, Hubbard, a distinguished scholar, administrator, teacher and public servant, has upheld a commitment to those at the margins of the global economy. His career has spanned both government and academia, and he has been a top-level consultant to many of America’s leading financial institutions. He is the author of several books and innumerable articles on both domestic and international economics and politics and has been a frequent guest and contributor to shows such as “Marketplace” and “Nightly Business Report” and popular magazines such as “Business Week.”

Hubbard has been recognized with numerous awards for scholarship and service, including recognitions from the White House and the United States Treasury Department. In 2012, Bloomberg Markets named him one of the “50 Most Influential Members of the Global Financial Community.”

Also that evening, Elizabeth Corieri, principal of Tuscarora Indian School in the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District, received the university’s Caritas Medal.

In recognition of her dedication to her students, she was named “Educational Leader of the Year” by the Niagara University College of Education, where she earned her master’s degree in education administration and supervision.

On Saturday, May 14, Dr. Keith Miller addressed graduates of Niagara University’s programs in the colleges of Business Administration, Education, and Nursing during the morning commencement ceremony. A productive scholar, a respected teacher, and a highly regarded academic administrator, Miller has held leadership positions at six different universities across the United States, including Niagara University, where he served as dean of the College of Business from 1994 to 2001. He continues his relationship with Niagara as a member of its board of trustees.

Dr. Jeffrey Sachs

As dean at Niagara, Miller elevated the NU College of Business to national recognition; developed niche programs in transportation, logistics, and human resource management; increased student internships and enrollment in the college; secured numerous student scholarships and corporate grants; and led the college through a successful $20 million capital campaign.

Also that morning, Gerald and Karen Iglesia were honored for their profound impact on the youth in their community with the St. Vincent de Paul Medal and the St. Louise de Marillac Award, respectively.

That afternoon, graduates from Niagara’s colleges of Arts and Sciences, and Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management heard from Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, a world-renowned professor of economics, leader in sustainable development, senior UN advisor, bestselling author, and syndicated columnist. He will also receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the ceremony.

Sachs, who also serves as president of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, has long argued that sustainable development is humanity’s most pressing problem; that addressing the needs of the “poorest of the poor” should be the most urgent task of the international community; and that development of new technologies offers the best hope for simultaneously increasing economic growth and reducing its impact on the planet.

During the afternoon ceremony, Niagara University alumnus Mathon Noi received the Medal of St. Jean-Gabriel Perboyre, CM. A member of NU’s Class of 2008, Noi is co-founder of Building Minds in South Sudan, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving literacy, equality, and economic opportunity through community-based educational programs and facilities.