TONAWANDA — Jacqueline Appenheimer has been named valedictorian of the class of 2022 at Cardinal O’Hara High School. Brigid Benson has been named salutatorian.

Jacqueline Appenheimer

Appenheimer is a member of the National Honor Society and has been awarded the Franciscan scholarship each year for four years. She is secretary of the Drama Club and captain of the girls varsity soccer team and has received awards for her prowess on the girls outdoor track teams. She has been named to the first team All Catholics and recently was a triple winner, as she won the 1500- and 3000-meter races and was a part of our winning 4X800 meter relay team qualifying her to compete in the Catholic State championships in both events.

In addition, Appenheimer has received the perfect attendance award for four years, the Presidential Academic Excellence and the O‘Hara Service Award for four years, the Niagara University St. Vincent de Paul Service Medal and the Youth of the Year Award from the Erie Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club.

Appenheimer is an altar server at St. Andrew’s Church in Kenmore and volunteers at Cardinal O’Hara’s open house and other school events.

Outside of school, Appenheimer works at Spot Coffee in Kenmore.

Her future plans include attending either Canisius College or Buffalo State College for a career in special education.

At graduation, Appenheimer will receive the Regents with Advanced Designation with Honor and Mastery in Math and Science awards.

She is the daughter of Thomas and Heather Appenheimer of Kenmore.

Benson, who has received the Franciscan Scholarship for four years, is a member of the National Honor Society and received the Keuka Leader of Community award as well as being on the high honor roll for four years.

Brigid Benson

Vice president of the Drama Club, Benson has performed in the fall and spring plays at Cardinal O’Hara. She is a member of Masterminds and the Tabletop Board Game Club. As a member of Model U.N., she was instrumental in drafting a legislative proposal for the country the school represented.

Benson has also worked at numerous events at Cardinal O’Hara, including as a tour guide at open house and assisting at various fundraising events.

At graduation, Benson will receive the Regents with Advanced Designation with Honor and Mastery in Math and Science awards.

She is undecided on her choice of a college, however, she will pursue degrees in archaeology and engineering.

She is the daughter of John and Jerolyn Benson of Buffalo.