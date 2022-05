SNYDER — Bishop Michael W. Fisher celebrated Mother’s Day Mass with the students of Christ the King School on Friday, May 6 at Christ the King Church in Snyder. The Mass included the May Crowning of the statue of Mary and a poem performed by the second-grade class. The bishop spent time speaking with the children about what sorts of things their mothers do for them in their lives.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher greets the students of Christ the King School and their mothers during a Mother’s Day Mass. (Photo by Dan Cappellazzo)

Gavin Peters with his mother, Courtney. (Photo by Dan Cappellazzo)

Eddie Schmitt reading the missalette. (Photo by Dan Cappellazzo)

Bishop Michael W. Fisher celebrates Mass with Msgr. Paul Litwin. (Photo by Dan Cappellazzo)

The second-grade class reads their Mother’s Day poem. (Photo by Dan Cappellazzo)

Bishop Michael W. Fisher delivers his homily to the students of Christ the King School and their mothers during a Mother’s Day Mass at the Snyder church on May 6. (Photo by Dan Cappellazzo)