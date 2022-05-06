Cardinal O’Hara senior receives Friends of Youth Award
TONAWANDA — The Ken-Ton Friends of Youth Foundation presented the Charlie Wolff Memorial Award along with a check for $1,000 to Emily Lyman, a senior at Cardinal O’Hara High School.
The annual a Shining Star awards dinner took place April 28 at Classics V Banquet Center in Amherst.
Lyman was selected because she overcame obstacles and health issues in high school, becoming a well-respected student. She is a member of Model UN, International Club and Travel Club. She has served as a tour guide for the school and as a Special Olympics coach. Recently she received the Presidents Award for Academic Excellence.
Lyman will attend Kent State University to pursue a degree in sports administration with a minor in women’s gender and sexual studies.
Among those attending the dinner are, from left, Laura Mongeon who sponsored the award, Emily Lyman, and Dennis Gallagher, president of KTFOY.