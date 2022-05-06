TONAWANDA — The Ken-Ton Friends of Youth Foundation presented the Charlie Wolff Memorial Award along with a check for $1,000 to Emily Lyman, a senior at Cardinal O’Hara High School.

Emily Lyman (center), Cardinal O’Hara senior and Charlie Wolff Memorial Award recipient, displays her award. Also pictured are Laura Mongeon who sponsored the award, and Dennis Gallagher, president of the Ken-Ton Friends of Youth Foundation. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

The annual a Shining Star awards dinner took place April 28 at Classics V Banquet Center in Amherst.

Lyman was selected because she overcame obstacles and health issues in high school, becoming a well-respected student. She is a member of Model UN, International Club and Travel Club. She has served as a tour guide for the school and as a Special Olympics coach. Recently she received the Presidents Award for Academic Excellence.

Lyman will attend Kent State University to pursue a degree in sports administration with a minor in women’s gender and sexual studies.

Among those attending the dinner are, from left, Laura Mongeon who sponsored the award, Emily Lyman, and Dennis Gallagher, president of KTFOY.