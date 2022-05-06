LOADING

Type to search

Specials Youth

Cardinal O’Hara senior receives Friends of Youth Award

wnycatholic May 6, 2022
Share

TONAWANDA — The Ken-Ton Friends of Youth Foundation presented the Charlie Wolff Memorial Award along with a check for $1,000 to Emily Lyman, a senior at Cardinal O’Hara High School.

Emily Lyman (center), Cardinal O’Hara senior and Charlie Wolff Memorial Award recipient, displays her award. Also pictured are Laura Mongeon who sponsored the award, and Dennis Gallagher, president of the Ken-Ton Friends of Youth Foundation. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

The annual a Shining Star awards dinner took place April 28 at Classics V Banquet Center in Amherst.

Lyman was selected because she overcame obstacles and health issues in high school, becoming a well-respected student. She is a member of Model UN, International Club and Travel Club. She has served as a tour guide for the school and as a Special Olympics coach. Recently she received the Presidents Award for Academic Excellence.

Lyman will attend Kent State University to pursue a degree in sports administration with a minor in women’s gender and sexual studies.

Among those attending the dinner are, from left, Laura Mongeon who sponsored the award, Emily Lyman, and Dennis Gallagher, president of KTFOY.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

O’Hara students participate in diversity & inclusion summit
wnycatholic April 4, 2022
Sister Christine Winterhalter, OSF 1943-2022
wnycatholic April 2, 2022
Cardinal O’Hara students turn T-shirts into totes
wnycatholic April 1, 2022
Bishop Fisher visits Cardinal O’Hara High School
wnycatholic March 22, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

O’Hara students participate in diversity & inclusion summit
Sister Christine Winterhalter, OSF 1943-2022
Cardinal O’Hara students turn T-shirts into totes
Bishop Fisher visits Cardinal O’Hara High School
@Western New York Catholic 2020