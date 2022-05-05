Father James J. Maher, CM, president of Niagara University, has appointed Jaclyn Rossi as the vice president of institutional advancement. The appointment, which follows a unanimous vote from the university’s board of trustees, took effect on May 1. Rossi has served as the interim vice president since last September.

Jaclyn Rossi

“We conducted a nationwide search to find the next leader for our advancement department,” said Father Maher. “Jaclyn has continually demonstrated leadership, strategic thinking, and the ability to develop the associates she works with in the sector. As the interim vice president, she has further demonstrated her ability to lead the advancement team to success, and we are pleased that she has accepted this mission-critical role. I have every confidence that Jaclyn Rossi will lead Niagara to new heights ”

As the interim vice president for institutional advancement, Rossi has managed a portfolio of executive-level prospects and secured a number of major gifts for the university. She has developed strategies to grow traditional and transformational programs by partnering with the university president, vice presidents, deans and board of trustees to formulate short- and long-term fundraising goals and initiatives.

Rossi had served as Niagara’s director of alumni relations and managed all alumni relations initiatives including alumni events, programs and communications designed to increase engagement with Niagara’s constituents and connect alumni and friends to the life of the university. She also managed, planned and directed all activities of Alumni Weekend, and she was responsible for providing direction and oversight of the Niagara Fund, including data analysis, mailings and coordination with development officers.

Rossi first joined Niagara in 2010 as the assistant director of Alumni Relations, a role in which she supported chapter leaders and alumni to communicate and engage with their alma mater, and developed, administered, and analyzed the university’s alumni social media programs. In 2013, she was named associate director of leadership giving and managed a portfolio of alumni. In 2016, Rossi was appointed associate director of alumni engagement and government relations, continuing her work to increase engagement by encouraging alumni to attend events, support initiatives through monetary gifts, and volunteer for programs, while managing the university’s government relations initiatives.

Rossi is a native of Fairport, and resides in Kenmore.