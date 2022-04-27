The Knights and Ladies Auxiliary of Peter Claver recognized God’s love during Divine Mercy Sunday. The international fraternal service order gathered at St. Martin de Porres Parish in Buffalo on April 24, where they shared their experiences of God’s mercy.

Bringing up the name of Sister Karen Klimczak, SSJ, who was murdered by an ex-inmate she was ministering to at Bissonette House, one woman said, “God’s mercy is shown in the people that keep working effortlessly towards non-violence.”

The Knights and Ladies Auxiliary of Peter Claver gather at St. Martin de Porres Parish on Divine Mercy Sunday. (Photo courtesy of the The Knights and Ladies Auxiliary of Peter Claver)

The Knights and Ladies Auxiliary of Peter Claver attended the Mass as a group representing their council and court.

“It’s to come together in prayer and hear the message of God’s devotion and ask for God’s mercy, be merciful to others, completely trusting in Jesus at that time. It just shows unity and support that the council and court gives to Divine Mercy,” explained Grand Lady Lanette Jennings.

Divine Mercy Sunday is a relatively new addition to the Roman Catholic liturgical calendar. Celebrated the Sunday after Easter, the day celebrates the Divine Mercy of Jesus Christ, as revealed by Christ Himself to St. Faustina Kowalska. Over eight years, Christ appeared to St. Faustina, asking her to pray the Divine Mercy Novena beginning on Good Friday. Pope John Paul II formalized Divine Mercy Sunday on April 30, 2000.

The Knights of Peter Claver is the largest historically African-American Catholic lay organization in the United States. The order is named for St. Peter Claver, the Spanish priest who ministered to African slaves.

The organization consists of six divisions: Knights of Peter Claver, Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, Junior Knights, Junior Daughters, 4th Degree Knights, and Ladies of Grace. The order is governed by a board of directors and is under the leadership of the supreme knight and supreme lady. The order is operated under the direction of the executive director and his staff.

The purpose is to render service to God and His Holy Church, render aid and assistance to the sick and disabled, and promote social and intellectual association among our members.