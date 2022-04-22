Sister Miriam Joseph Nowicki, OSF

Sister Miriam Joseph Nowicki passed away on April 12, 2022, at the Franciscan Villa in Syracuse. She was 91 years of age and had been a Sister of St. Francis for 68 years. Louise Margaret Nowicki was born one of six children to Stephen and Sophie (Szwejbka) Nowicki in Buffalo, and received her baptism, first Communion and confirmation at St. Joachim Church in Buffalo. After graduation from Bishop Colton High School, she taught for four years as a lay teacher at St. Gerard School. It was during these years that she felt the call to religious life and in 1953 she entered religious life receiving the name of Sister Miriam Joseph.

After entering the community she earned a bachelor’s of science degree from Rosary Hill College and a master’s from Buffalo State College. Sister Miriam Joseph ministered in the field of education from 1953 to 2004 as a teacher, substitute teacher and librarian in various Catholic Schools throughout Western New York including schools in Amherst, Bowmansville, Buffalo, East Eden, Williamsville, Tonawanda, Hamburg, West Seneca, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Eggertsville, and Depew. In addition to education, Sister served as organist at a number of parishes where she was teaching. She also served as the secretary of the Buffalo branch of the Family Rosary for Peace; spiritual director for the Legionaries of Mystical Rose Praesidium, St. Benedict Parish; coordinator of perpetual adoration at St. Mary of the Angels and volunteered at WLOF-FM Catholic Radio Station, Amherst. Sister Miriam Joseph was a prayer minister at Fredonia Place in Williamsville, and lastly at Franciscan Villa in Syracuse.

Sister was proud of her Polish heritage and loved the religious habit. She always enjoyed telling stories and could make you laugh. Sister Miriam Joseph’s life and ministry spoke of her love of the Eucharist. For years Sister advocated and participated in daily Eucharist and in hours of perpetual adoration.

Sister was predeceased by her parents, her sister Regina Schuder, and two brothers Joseph and Frank Nowicki.

A private funeral Mass will be held at the Franciscan Villa in Syracuse. Burial will then follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Williamsville.