#Onebody and the Catholic Churches of Central Buffalo will host a discussion on the documentary, “On These Grounds.” The film explores an incident illuminating the challenges some Black girls encounter in schools. The issues documented in the film are concerns embedded in various efforts by #Onebody and Catholic Churches of Central Buffalo social justice ministries.

The film will be shown Saturday, April 23, at 12:30 p.m., at St. Martin de Porres Church, 555 Northampton St., in Buffalo. The 2021 documentary depicts an explosive video going viral, showing a white school resource officer in South Carolina pulling a Black teenager from her school desk and throwing her across the floor. An outraged nation divides over who is at fault and what role race played in the incident.

A freewill offering will benefit the St. Monica Scholars at NativityMiguel Middle School of Buffalo.

The event will be facilitated by Marianne Partee, Ph.D., and Patricia L. Dyer, CPNP-PC, and #Onebody: Racial Healing, One Heart, One Mind at a Time.

