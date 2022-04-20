LOADING

Bishop to bless children in the womb

wnycatholic April 20, 2022
close up photo of pregnant woman in white dress holding her stomach

The Department of Pastoral Ministries, along with St. Gianna Pregnancy Outreach Center and the Mother Teresa Home, will sponsor the Rite for the Blessing of a Child in the Womb on Sunday, May 1 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher and Cheryl Calire, executive director of the Department of Pastoral Ministries, welcome all families expecting babies as they celebrate and pray for mothers, fathers and families, and for children in the womb.

Mass will include a special blessing for unborn children and their expectant parents. All will pray for couples who are hoping for the gift of a child and for couples who have suffered the loss of a child.

For more information contact the Department of Pastoral Ministries at 716-847-2205.

