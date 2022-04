Bishop Michael W. Fisher, Father Sean Paul Fleming and Deacon Steve Schumer lead a Holy Thursday celebration at St. Joseph Cathedral. The April 14 Mass, which begins the Triduum, saw Bishop Fisher wash the feet of several guests. Mary Lynn Murrett served as lector. Deacon Steve Schumer read from the Gospel of John. Father Fleming, rector of the cathedral and director of the diocesan Office of Worship delivered the homily.