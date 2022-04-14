Principal Melissa Lindner helps students Zeke Wagner (from left), Dominick Stallone and Michael Farley at SS. Peter & Paul School in Williamsville. (Photo courtesy of Keenan Communications Group)

WILLIAMSVILLE — The principal of SS. Peter & Paul School will deliver a presentation on STREAM and how it is integrated into the classroom during the National Catholic Educational Association convention in New Orleans on Apr. 19. STREAM stands for science, technology, religion, engineering, art and math. It is an education initiative designed to develop a more agile, educated workforce for the future.

Melissa Lindner will offer examples and solid evidence of how to have students integrate STREAM concepts within any subject as well as how to plan effective units for students to do cross-curricular work. “Our students need to continue to learn that what we learn in school will be built on, as well as integrated beyond, their daily educational opportunities,” she said. “These skills will help them in their high school, college or trade school, and careers beyond just today’s classroom.”

Several years ago, the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Buffalo added religion to STEAM education, allowing teachers to integrate religion throughout all subjects, resulting in a well-rounded approach to education.