Father Krysa named administrator of St. Bernard’s

wnycatholic April 8, 2022
Father Czeslaw Krysa

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has appointed Father Czeslaw M. Krysa as the administrator of St. Bernard Parish in Buffalo in addition to his role as rector of St. Casimir Church.  This was effective April 2.

The provincial superior of the Vincentian Fathers has informed us that Father Aiden R. Rooney, CM,  will be leaving the Diocese of Buffalo at the end of the academic year.  As of July 1, he will serve in Queens.

The provincial superior of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate has requested faculties for Father William Mason, OMI, who will be transferred to the Diocese of Buffalo effective July 15. Father Mason will reside at Holy Cross Parish and assist with pastoral ministry there.

