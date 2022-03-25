Father Michael Burzynski

Father Michael Burzynski has resigned as pastor of St. John Gualbert Parish and as administrator of St. John Kanty Parish for reasons of health, and has retired from active ministry effective March 17.

Father Paul Ladda has become the temporary administrator of St. John Gualbert Parish, effective March 17. He had been serving as the parochial vicar of St. John Gualbert and St. John Kanty parishes.

Father James Monaco has been appointed parish administrator of St. John Kanty Parish, effective March 21. This is in addition to his role as pastor of St. Katherine Drexel Parish.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has also appointed Father Piotr Napierkowski administrator of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Cheektowaga and St. Andrew Parish in Sloan. This became effective March 16. He will reside at Our Lady of Czestochowa. He had been in residence at Holy Spirit Parish in North Collins while awaiting this new appointment.

Father Piotr Zaczynski

Father Piotr Zaczynski has been appointed administrator of St. Mary of Lourdes Parish in Mayville and Bemus Point in addition to his current role as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Lakewood and Panama. This appointment was effective March 16.