Buffalo Business First just released its Power 250 list of Western New York’s most influential people of 2022. Sixteen people associated with Catholic entities were listed, along with a religious sister serving in a secular field.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher, who came to Buffalo from Washington just over a year ago, ranked at 64. The highest ranking came from Mark Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health, who came in at 6.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher

The majority of those listed serve in the health care community. These include James Garvey, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Catholic Health (70); Hans Cassagnol, executive vice president and chief clinical officer/physician executive for Catholic Health (79); Aaron Chang, president of Sisters of Charity Hospital (142); Eddie Bratko, president of Mercy Hospital (158); Charles J. Urlab, senior vice president, strategic partnerships, integration & care delivery Niagara County, Catholic Health, and president of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital (170); William Pryor, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Health Catholic Health (183); Margaret Paroski, president & CEO, chief medical officer, Catholic Medical Partners (186); Joyce Markiewicz, executive vice president and chief business development officer for Catholic Health (190); and Walter Ludwig, president of Kenmore Mercy Hospital (234).

Those in higher education also made the list with outgoing Canisius College president John Hurley coming in 48th place. Others include Lorrie Clemo, president of D’Youville University (83); and Bassam Deeb, president of Trocaire College (191).

Rounding out the list were Richard C. Suchan, chief operating officer of the Diocese of Buffalo at 218, and Sister Denise Roche, GNSH, who serves as chair of NFTA at 129.

“The past year was a critical time for leadership and power. But primarily leadership,” said Donna Collins editor-in-chief for Buffalo Business First. “2021 continued to be marred by the pandemic and that’s one way we measured these 250 people. … The 2022 Power 250 showcases people who set the goals, communicated to all their factions and then led the charge for employees and clients to attain prosperity, security and success.”

Richard C. Suchan

Making the list just nine months after being named the diocesan COO took Suchan by surprise.

“I am highly honored and humbled by Business First’s inclusion of me in the listing as so many of the honorees are highly recognizable business and civic leaders whom I would consider change agents, problem solvers, bridge builders and deal makers in our community – deserving honorees such as Bishop Mike,” he said.

In his role, Suchan provides strategic and operational direction in order to advance the priorities of the Diocese of Buffalo. He oversees a broad range of areas and functions carried out at the Catholic Center, including: Finance, IT, Central Services, Buildings & Properties, Human Resources, Communications, Pastoral Services, Catholic Schools, Faith Formation and the Safe Environment policies and protocols.

He considers his greatest accomplishment over this past year of Covid, renewal and restructuring being able to “maintain a sense of humor” through it all.