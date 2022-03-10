LOADING

Ablaze young adult Q & A to take place at St. Mary Parish

wnycatholic March 10, 2022
LANCASTER — Ablaze Young Adult Ministry will host a Catholic question & answer session for young adults with Father Paul W. Steller, pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, on Thursday, March 31 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Young adults ages 17 to 27 with questions about the Catholic faith are encouraged to attend. Ablaze was launched in 2021 by St. Mary’s parishioner, Jennifer Gaglione, who felt a call to begin a ministry for post-confirmation young adults. Those interested in attending the Q & A may RSVP online and submit questions at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4da8a72ea4f9c52-catholic. Questions must be submitted by March 20.

You may RSVP by contacting Jennifer at jakaite1@gmail.com. Follow Ablaze on Facebook and Instagram (@AblazeBuffaloNY) for updates on this and future events. St. Mary’s is located at the corner of Aurora and St. Joseph Streets in the Village of Lancaster. The Q & A will take place in the parish center, located inside St. Mary’s Elementary School.

