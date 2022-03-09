Trocaire College President Bassam M. Deeb, Ph.D. has been appointed to the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities in New York (CICU) board of trustees for a three-year term.

Bassam M. Deeb

CICU has served as the collective voice of New York’s independent sector for nearly seven decades. Comprised of 110 members that enroll 40 percent of college students in New York, CICU continues to advocate for higher education that can serve all students.

“Thank you to the college presidents who have joined CICU’s board of trustees for taking on such an important leadership role,” said CICU President Lola W. Brabham. “Each president on CICU’s board of trustees is a valuable voice at the table and represents CICU’s mission and values. Collectively, we use our voice to advocate for vital student aid, equity and access to programs that support educators, health care professionals, and other future leaders.”

In addition to his new role with CICU, Deeb currently serves as chair of the Western New York Consortium for Higher Education, serves on the board of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities, and is a member of the Presidents Council for the Association of Governing Boards.