LOADING

Type to search

Features Parish Life

Third Church on Fire Lecture will focus on St. Ignatius

wnycatholic February 19, 2022
Share

The Adult Faith Formation Committee of Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo is pleased to announce that the third lecture in the Catherine M. and Paul W. Beltz Lecture Series of “Church on Fire: Stay With Us!” will occur on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. Father Thomas Slon, SJ, will give the lecture: “St. Ignatius of Loyola – Then & Today: ‘Ignatian Spirituality.’”

St. Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556) lived at a time at least as tumultuous as our own, especially in the Church. Well before he founded the Society of Jesus, he developed his classic Spiritual Exercises, based on his own conversion and experiences with prayer. In these exercises, he distilled methods of prayer and a way of looking at life and the world, which we commonly refer to as Ignatian Spirituality.

In his presentation, Father Slon will explain what is unique about Ignatian Spirituality and why it might be especially helpful to us in our time, as we face our own Church crises. The evening will offer opportunities to experience these methods of prayer and to engage in conversation.

Father Slon is a priest of the Society of Jesus and has served as the rector of the Jesuit Community locally since July 2016. A native of Buffalo, he studied mathematics at Cornell University, theology at the Weston School of Theology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, (now the School of Theology and Ministry at Boston College), and architecture at The Catholic University of America.

This lecture is one of many programs that are being offered at Blessed Sacrament Church. The 2021-2022 series features an expanded format of lectures, concerts, events and services that will provide 10 months of programming, appealing to a variety of ages, genders, ethnicities and spiritualities. The parish is opening its doors to all: long-time parishioners, new parishioners, curious non-parishioners, and community friends and neighbors.

Free off-street parking is available in the parking lot behind the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo, 1069 Delaware Avenue. The lot can be accessed from two locations: Delaware Avenue and Lexington Avenue; and from Linwood Avenue.

The public is invited to attend and encouraged to make reservations for this free lecture. Reservations can be made by going online to http://www.BSCBuffalo.org/events or by calling Michael Pitek at 716-480-8313 or emailing him at Michael@thepitekgroup.com. A free-will offering is appreciated from those who attend.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Blessed Sacrament Parish in Buffalo to present ‘MARY: A Biblical Walk with the Blessed Mother’
wnycatholic February 15, 2022
Father Chamberland examines the sacramental life at Church on Fire lecture
Joe Martone February 8, 2022
Church on Fire Lecture: St. Francis of Assisi – Then & Today: ‘Rebuild My Church’
wnycatholic January 13, 2022
Blessed Sacrament to hold Advent candlelight recital
wnycatholic December 7, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Blessed Sacrament Parish in Buffalo to present ‘MARY: A Biblical Walk with the Blessed Mother’
Father Chamberland examines the sacramental life at Church on Fire lecture
Church on Fire Lecture: St. Francis of Assisi – Then & Today: ‘Rebuild My Church’
Blessed Sacrament to hold Advent candlelight recital
@Western New York Catholic 2020