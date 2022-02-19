The Adult Faith Formation Committee of Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo is pleased to announce that the third lecture in the Catherine M. and Paul W. Beltz Lecture Series of “Church on Fire: Stay With Us!” will occur on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. Father Thomas Slon, SJ, will give the lecture: “St. Ignatius of Loyola – Then & Today: ‘Ignatian Spirituality.’”

St. Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556) lived at a time at least as tumultuous as our own, especially in the Church. Well before he founded the Society of Jesus, he developed his classic Spiritual Exercises, based on his own conversion and experiences with prayer. In these exercises, he distilled methods of prayer and a way of looking at life and the world, which we commonly refer to as Ignatian Spirituality.

In his presentation, Father Slon will explain what is unique about Ignatian Spirituality and why it might be especially helpful to us in our time, as we face our own Church crises. The evening will offer opportunities to experience these methods of prayer and to engage in conversation.

Father Slon is a priest of the Society of Jesus and has served as the rector of the Jesuit Community locally since July 2016. A native of Buffalo, he studied mathematics at Cornell University, theology at the Weston School of Theology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, (now the School of Theology and Ministry at Boston College), and architecture at The Catholic University of America.

This lecture is one of many programs that are being offered at Blessed Sacrament Church. The 2021-2022 series features an expanded format of lectures, concerts, events and services that will provide 10 months of programming, appealing to a variety of ages, genders, ethnicities and spiritualities. The parish is opening its doors to all: long-time parishioners, new parishioners, curious non-parishioners, and community friends and neighbors.

Free off-street parking is available in the parking lot behind the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo, 1069 Delaware Avenue. The lot can be accessed from two locations: Delaware Avenue and Lexington Avenue; and from Linwood Avenue.

The public is invited to attend and encouraged to make reservations for this free lecture. Reservations can be made by going online to http://www.BSCBuffalo.org/events or by calling Michael Pitek at 716-480-8313 or emailing him at Michael@thepitekgroup.com. A free-will offering is appreciated from those who attend.