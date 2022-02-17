LOADING

Sister Laurenita Zogby, SSJ 1926-2022

wnycatholic February 17, 2022
Sister Laurenita Zogby, SSJ

Sister Laurenita Zogby, a longtime elementary educator, died at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, Clarence on Jan. 28, 2022, after months of declining health. She was 95.

The daughter of George and Lillian (Worden) Zogby, Helen was born in Utica, Feb. 10, 1926. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in January 1948 and pronounced her final vows in August 1954. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Medaille College in 1968 and a master’s in education from Canisius College in 1973.

Sister dedicated her life to elementary education, spending over 50 years teaching. Her long career began in primary grades (her favorite) and ended tutoring in math, language arts and religion.

Father Terry Odien, of Camden, New Jersey, began a lifetime friendship with Sister while a first-grader at St. Aloysius School. He called her a “joy-filled, faith-filled, energetic, common sense woman who had a profound impact on me in some mysterious way. She has been one of the most influential persons in my life.”

After leaving the classroom for two years to serve at St. Boniface Fruit Belt Center, Sister resumed teaching. She was part of Catholic Central – Herlihy Campus from 1991-2001.

Residents at TRY (Teaching and Restoring Youth) as well as students in religious education programs at St. Mary of Sorrows Parish appreciated her help. Retiring to the Clarence Residence in 2011, she often assisted in the Development Office. Sister is survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A Memorial Mass was celebrated at the Sisters Residence on Feb. 18. Burial is in Rome, New York.

