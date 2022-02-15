The Adult Faith Formation Committee of Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo is pleased to offer a new Bible Study Class: “Mary: A Biblical Walk with the Blessed Mother.” This eight-session course is written by Dr. Edward Sri, theologian, author, and well-known Catholic speaker. The program is produced by Ascension Press. Deacon William Hynes of Blessed Sacrament Church will teach the class.

“Mary: A Biblical Walk with the Blessed Mother” provides you with a view of Mary’s earthly life, her struggles and her joy, her role in God’s kingdom and in our lives. The study walks through a timeline of her life in scripture readings, including The Annunciation, The Visitation, The Nativity, Finding Jesus in the Temple, The Wedding in Cana, Mary at the Cross, and Mary Crowned in Glory.

This Bible Study class is open to all parishioners, family and friends, and as well as people outside of our community. The classes will be held in person and via Zoom in St. Joseph’s Hall at Blessed Sacrament Church located at 1029 Delaware Ave. The sessions will occur on Wednesdays from 6-7:15 p.m. from March 9 through May 4. There will not be a session on April 13.

Deacon Hynes will conduct the sessions. Lizza Buckley is program coordinator. All applicable Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

For those attending in person, there is ample free parking in the lot behind Catholic Academy of West Buffalo, located at 1069 Delaware Ave. The lot can be entered at Delaware and Lexington Avenue; the lot can also be entered from Linwood Avenue.

The cost for the course is $26.95 per person. Course materials include a printed workbook, online video for one year (access to eight, 30-minute videos), and online workbook. Interested participants may register for the course through Lizza Buckley at 716-939-3483 or eabuckley@msn.com.