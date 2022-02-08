LOADING

Type to search

Education

STREAM activities top off terrific Thursday

wnycatholic February 8, 2022
Share

ORCHARD PARK — Throughout Catholic Schools Week Nativity of Our Lord School students participated in various events for fun and charity that supported the themes of “Celebrate Your Community,” “Celebrate Our Students,” “Celebrate Our Nation,” “Celebrate Vocations,“ “Celebrate our Faculty, Staff and Volunteers,” and “Celebrating our Families.”

Events included a Kick, Catch and Roll Tourney, making Valentine’s cards to send to military personnel, and writing special thank you notes to faculty and staff members that have made a difference in their lives.

On Thursday, Feb. 3, Technology teacher Roger Hutter and Science teacher Denise Adrian planned fun engineering feats for the third- through eighth-grade classes.

The intermediate students devised catapults with spoons, rubber bands and popsicle sticks to launch marshmallows, while junior high students constructed paper airplanes then tested them for speed and distance.

Sixth-graders devise their planes.
Ready for take off! Eighth-grade aviators prepare  for flight.
No failure to launch here. Sophie measures the distance her aircraft covered.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Tonawanda helps Guatemala with Yuda
Patrick J. Buechi February 4, 2022
CTK School enjoys party before the storm
wnycatholic February 4, 2022
close up shot of a gold medal on a black surface
St. Christopher School goes for gold for CSW
wnycatholic February 3, 2022
History teacher has unique way of teaching Timon Tigers
wnycatholic February 3, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Tonawanda helps Guatemala with Yuda
CTK School enjoys party before the storm
close up shot of a gold medal on a black surface
St. Christopher School goes for gold for CSW
History teacher has unique way of teaching Timon Tigers
@Western New York Catholic 2020