ORCHARD PARK — Throughout Catholic Schools Week Nativity of Our Lord School students participated in various events for fun and charity that supported the themes of “Celebrate Your Community,” “Celebrate Our Students,” “Celebrate Our Nation,” “Celebrate Vocations,“ “Celebrate our Faculty, Staff and Volunteers,” and “Celebrating our Families.”

Events included a Kick, Catch and Roll Tourney, making Valentine’s cards to send to military personnel, and writing special thank you notes to faculty and staff members that have made a difference in their lives.

On Thursday, Feb. 3, Technology teacher Roger Hutter and Science teacher Denise Adrian planned fun engineering feats for the third- through eighth-grade classes.

The intermediate students devised catapults with spoons, rubber bands and popsicle sticks to launch marshmallows, while junior high students constructed paper airplanes then tested them for speed and distance.

Sixth-graders devise their planes. Ready for take off! Eighth-grade aviators prepare for flight. No failure to launch here. Sophie measures the distance her aircraft covered.