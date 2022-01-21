Canisius College received a $500,000 grant from The John R. Oishei Foundation to support the completion of Science Hall.

“The college is proceeding with its strategic vision to create a modern, urban campus connected to its community,” said Canisius President John J. Hurley. “The completion of Science Hall is key to that vision and our commitment to academic excellence and we are extremely grateful to the Oishei Foundation for this generous gift to help make this happen.”

The $17.6 million Science Hall project includes development of 60,000 square feet of classroom, laboratory and office space on the second floor to house three of Canisius’ highest enrolled undergraduate majors – biology, psychology and animal behavior, ecology and conservation. This final phase will be completed over the next two years.

The college will finance the project in part with a $4.4 million New York State Higher Education Capital matching grant, awarded in summer 2021. New York state requires the grant is matched by the college on a 3:1 basis. Proceeds from the sale of the college’s Health Science Building on the corner of Delavan and Jefferson avenues, will also fund the Science Hall renovation.

Over the last decade, Canisius has invested more than $47 million in the purchase and development of Science Hall, the largest capital undertaking in the college’s history. More than half of the building’s renovations have been completed, including the lower and first levels, as well as a portion of the third level. The building opened to students in 2012 with classrooms and laboratories, as well as a large commons area used by students and the neighborhood community.

Science Hall currently houses the departments of Mathematics, Computer Science and Physics, as well as the George E. Schreiner ’43, MD Pre-Medical Center, the Institute for Autism Research and most recently, the college’s new Physician Assistant Studies program. The third level of Science Hall is home to Catholic Health.

The John R. Oishei Foundation enhances the economic vitality and quality of life for the Buffalo Niagara region through grantmaking, leadership and network building. For more information about The John R. Oishei Foundation, visit www.oishei.org.