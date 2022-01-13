Canisius College was accepted into the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) Academic Engagement Network (AEN). U.S. Cyber Command collaborates with academia to engage the future workforce, increase cyber-applied research, expand cyber-focused analytic partnerships and enrich strategic cyber dialogue.

Canisius is one of 84 colleges and universities selected to partner with the command across their enterprise, which includes USCYBERCOM Headquarters, Joint Force HQ-DODIN, the Cyber National Mission Force, Air Force Cyber Command/16th Air Force, Army Cyber Command/2nd Army, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and the U.S. Coast Guard Cyber Command.

USCYBERCOM partner academic institutions must be a two-year, four-year, or post-graduate degree institution with programs that align with the study and work in cyber, and be regionally accredited by an organization recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

“We are extremely proud to be accepted into the command’s Academic Engagement Network,” said Jeffrey J. McConnell, Ph.D., professor and program director of Computer Science and interim program director of Cybersecurity. “This partnership will provide excellent collaborative opportunities for our students and faculty through direct engagement with the command.”

United States Cyber Command is the nation’s unified combatant command for the cyberspace domain was founded in 2010. Headquartered with the National Security Agency at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, USCYBERCOM is a military command that operates globally in real time against determined and capable adversaries. The command comprises military, intelligence and information technology capabilities. Its mission is to direct, synchronize and coordinate cyberspace planning and operations to defend and advance national interests in collaboration with domestic and international partners. USCYBERCOM defends the Department of Defense information systems, supports joint force commanders with cyberspace operations, and defends the nation from significant cyberattacks. USCYBERCOM represents the latest evolution in a series of organizational designs to enable Department of Defense Information Network and to optimize U.S. military capabilities in cyberspace.