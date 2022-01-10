LOADING

Parish Life

Fatima Shrine’s annual Festival of Light Benefit & Basket Auction rescheduled

wnycatholic January 10, 2022
LEWISTON — The National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima has rescheduled its annual Festival of Lights Benefit & Basket Auction to Saturday, July 23, with doors opening for the benefit dinner at 5 p.m.

Due to Covid concerns, the annual renovation fundraiser, originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 16, will be rebranded as “Fatima Shrine’s Christmas In July Benefit & Basket Auction.”

Basket preview dates and times are Thursday, July 21 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, July 22 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tickets purchased for the Jan. 16, event will be honored for the new date.  Anyone wishing a refund can call the shrine office at 716-754-7489, ext. 0.

