WNY’s most loved philanthropist, Russ Salvatore, is at it again! This time he has purchased 60 SMART TVs for all Catholic Diocesan Elementary and High Schools throughout WNY. These 70 inch flat-screen TVs cost about $1,000 each plus installation. The plan is to have them placed in each school’s “tech” or “media” learning center/room.

This generous gift will kick off National Catholic Schools Week 2022. Scheduled for the week of January 30 to February 5, the theme for this annual celebration is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation.