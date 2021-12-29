Marissa Carrig

ST. BONAVENTURE — Marissa Kellie Carrig, a health science major from Colden, gave the student address during St. Bonaventure University’s December Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Carrig, a dean’s list student, is completing her bachelor of science degree in health science. She has been a four-year member of SBU’s Division I swimming and diving team, was named a team captain for the 2021 season, and assisted in organizing team activities. She was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

While at St. Bonaventure, Carrig was a swim instructor volunteer for Special Olympics and a volunteer at the Warming House, the university’s student-run soup kitchen in Olean. Off campus, she has served as an aquatics instructor for the Orchard Park Recreation & Parks Department and a swim coach for the community’s Town Wreckers Swim Team. She presently serves as an EMT assistant for Allegany Rescue and EMS.

In her address to fellow graduates, Carrig spoke about how special the St. Bonaventure experience is and how it has prepared her and her classmates for the next chapter in their lives.

Carrig plans to attend the University of Rochester’s accelerated nursing program in January 2022 as she prepares for a career as a registered nurse.

Also at the recognition ceremony, Dr. Kimberly DeSimone, associate professor in the Jandoli School of Communication, gave the faculty address.

Acting University President Dr. Joseph Zimmer offered remarks and Dr. David Hilmey, acting provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, welcomed the graduates and their families.

To watch a recording of the ceremony, go to https://video.ibm.com/channel/st-bonaventure-university-live-stream.

For more information, including a downloadable PDF of the ceremony’s printed program, visit the ceremony webpage at www.sbu.edu/decemberrecognition.