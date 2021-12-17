The Diocese of Buffalo Catholic Schools have partnered with the Healey Education Foundation, a New Jersey-based nonprofit that provides strategies, training and coaching to Catholic school leaders and lay-empowered boards as they seek to take charge of their own futures. The Healey Education Foundation will partner with Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls; DeSales Catholic School, Lockport; Immaculate Conception, Wellsville; Notre Dame Academy, Buffalo and St. Joseph Regional School, Batavia to learn more about the schools’ academic programs, leadership, board governance, marketing, enrollment and fundraising programs.

“The foundation will assess the competition for these schools and help them define their unique value propositions,” said Timothy Uhl, Ph.D., secretary of Education for the diocese. “The Healey Education Foundation has significant experience evaluating and improving Catholic schools’ performance and we are so pleased that the foundation will prepare a playbook to help ensure our schools continue their academic, spiritual and financial success into the future.”

Healey has worked with Catholic schools in Camden and Paterson, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Wilmington, Delaware; Manchester, New Hampshire; Allentown and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota and Baltimore, Maryland.

Buffalo Catholic Schools includes 38 grammar schools in six Western New York counties and 13 high schools in three WNY counties.

For more information on the Diocese of Buffalo, visit Diocese of Buffalo . For more information on the Healey Education Foundation, please visit Healey Education Foundation.