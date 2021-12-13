Father Gary Kibler

Father Gary R. Kibler, who had served throughout the Diocese of Buffalo, died Dec. 9, 2021, at the age of 76.

Born Aug. 16, 1945, in Buffalo to Roy and Lorraine Kibler, Father Kibler attended Blessed Trinity School in Buffalo, Mother of Divine Grace School in Cheektowaga, and the Diocesan Preparatory Seminary in Buffalo. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree and a master of divinity degree from St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora. He also studied psychology at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.

Bishop James A. McNulty ordained Father Kibler on May 29, 1971, at St. Joseph New Cathedral in Buffalo.

After ordination, he briefly served as assistant pastor at St. Teresa, Buffalo, before moving on to the same position at St. John the Baptist in Alden. Beginning in 1975, Father Kibler taught at St. St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster, where he also served as director of Campus Ministry. During his time at St. Mary’s he also served as a weekend associate at St. Vincent Parish in Springbrook. He was named administrator of St. Jude Parish in Sardinia in 1985.

Two years later, he received his first pastorate at St. Agnes, Buffalo. This was followed by assignments at St. Cecilia’s in Oakfield, St. Anthony’s in Farnham, briefly St. Ambrose in Buffalo before coming to St. Mary’s in Lockport in 2000. He remained there until 2011, when he was named senior parochial vicar of St. Mary’s in Swormville. In 2012, he became pastor of St. Mary of the Lake in Hamburg. He retired in 2015.

Father Kibler is survived by his siblings Maureen, Jeff, Kevin and Robert. He is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Brian.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 3-7 p.m. at the Dengler Robert’s Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst. Father Kibler will lie-in-state Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 9-10 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court. A concelebrated funeral Mass at 10 a.m., with Bishop Michael W. Fisher as the main celebrant.